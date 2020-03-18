KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 36,650 0
LGELECTRONICS 48,000 DN 1,450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,400 DN 6,500
Celltrion 157,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 13,500 DN 650
HANAFINANCIALGR 21,200 0
HYUNDAILIVART 6,690 DN 360
LIG Nex1 19,400 DN 1,200
HALLA HOLDINGS 25,300 DN 1,300
FOOSUNG 5,360 DN 390
DB HiTek 16,550 DN 2,250
JW HOLDINGS 4,180 DN 220
GS E&C 17,650 DN 2,050
LF 10,100 DN 400
KOLON IND 23,850 DN 2,050
HANWHA LIFE 970 DN 65
POONGSAN 16,050 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 73,400 DN 2,400
HanmiPharm 235,500 DN 4,000
KBFinancialGroup 29,050 DN 800
LG HAUSYS 35,250 DN 1,400
Youngone Corp 21,350 DN 650
Fila Holdings 23,750 DN 5,150
SK Innovation 70,900 DN 7,000
ORION 102,000 DN 3,000
IS DONGSEO 20,400 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY188 00 DN1350
KOLMAR KOREA 34,300 DN 200
emart 103,000 DN 5,500
CUCKOO 74,100 DN 6,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S203000 DN11500
MANDO 20,150 DN 1,450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 400,500 DN 17,000
BNK Financial Group 3,920 DN 375
INNOCEAN 48,000 DN 5,500
Netmarble 89,700 DN 4,600
BGF Retail 120,000 DN 9,000
HDC-OP 13,650 DN 350
HYOSUNG HEAVY 11,250 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 7,000 DN 310
