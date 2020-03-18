U.S. Embassy to suspend visa interviews as precaution against coronavirus
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Embassy in Seoul said Wednesday that it will suspend all routine visa interviews this week in line with a State Department measure to respond to the new coronavirus outbreaks.
The measure, set to take effect on Thursday, will not affect the visa waiver program for Korean citizens or services for U.S. citizens, the embassy said.
"The U.S. Embassy to the Republic of Korea will cancel all routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments as of March 19, 2020," the embassy said in a press release.
The State Department is currently suspending routine visa services in all countries with a level 2, 3, or 4 travel advisory, the embassy said.
Last month, the department raised its travel advisory for South Korea by one notch to Level 3 on a four-tier scale, urging Americans to reconsider travel over concerns about COVID-19 outbreaks. Level 4 advises Americans not to travel to the designated country.
The embassy said that it will resume routine visa services "as soon as possible," although it is unable to provide a specific date of the resumption.
