U.N. agency official in Korea tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- A Canadian official working at the U.N. Green Climate Fund (GCF) in South Korea has tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
The 50-year-old tested positive in an initial examination and was referred to a second test, according to officials from the city of Incheon, the host city of GCF.
The officials said the GCF has had most of its 323 employees working from home since Feb. 25 but that it was not clear whether the official has been staying home as well.
Incheon has reported 33 infection cases as of Wednesday, with the national total coming to 8,413.
South Korea has so far reported 84 deaths, but most of the deceased are said to have had underlying illnesses.
(END)
