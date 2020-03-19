S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean military transport aircraft arrived back from Myanmar on Thursday, completing their mission to bring 80,000 sets of surgical gowns for use in the battle against the new coronavirus, officials said.
The Air Force C-130J planes arrived at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul at around 4 a.m., some 20 hours after departing for the Southeast Asian country. It was the first time that military planes have been mobilized to take commercial goods into the nation.
The gowns are part of what the Seoul government has purchased from a South Korean company that runs a production line there and will be transferred to medical facilities across the country to be used at COVID-19 screening centers, according to the defense ministry.
The decision to mobilize the military aircraft came as the national air carrier Korean Air's route connecting the two countries was suspended over the spread of the novel virus. The government also took advantage of the relatively shorter and simpler screening process for military aircraft given the urgency around the virus situation, according to the officials.
South Korea has made all-out efforts to contain the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, South Korea had 8,413 confirmed cases, including 84 deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
3
Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
4
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
5
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
4
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
5
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
1
(5th LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
2
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
3
N.K. leader attends ground-breaking ceremony for Pyongyang hospital amid coronavirus fears
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
5
Daegu reports another cluster infection from nursing hospital