(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 19)

Equally baffling is the opposition UFP and its satellite Future Korea Party (FKP). The two parties are now in a mud fight over who gets more of the proportional seats. Instead of offering fresh hopes for Korean politics, they only help voters become confused over the order of nominations for candidates. After the satellite party decided to allot more seats to its own candidates than to its mother party, the UFP is now threatening to set up another satellite party of its own. A black comedy is being played on the stage of Korean politics.