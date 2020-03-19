Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:15 March 19, 2020
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/08 Rain 0
Incheon 10/08 Cloudy 10
Suwon 11/08 Rain 0
Cheongju 14/10 Rain 0
Daejeon 13/11 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 13/05 Rain 60
Gangneung 17/13 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 14/12 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 16/11 Cloudy 0
Jeju 18/13 Cloudy 10
Daegu 18/08 Sunny 0
Busan 19/12 Cloudy 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
2
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
3
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
4
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils virus prevention guidelines for confined workplaces
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
3
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
4
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
5
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
1
(5th LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
3
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
4
(LEAD) Daegu reports another cluster infection from nursing hospital
-
5
Daegu reports another cluster infection from nursing hospital