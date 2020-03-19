Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

March 19, 2020

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/08 Rain 0

Incheon 10/08 Cloudy 10

Suwon 11/08 Rain 0

Cheongju 14/10 Rain 0

Daejeon 13/11 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 13/05 Rain 60

Gangneung 17/13 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 14/12 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 16/11 Cloudy 0

Jeju 18/13 Cloudy 10

Daegu 18/08 Sunny 0

Busan 19/12 Cloudy 0



