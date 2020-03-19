Today in Korean history
March 20
1902 -- A telephone line is established between Seoul and Incheon.
1958 -- A commercial airline starts flights between Seoul and Jeju.
1999 -- President Kim Dae-jung holds a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
2011 -- U.S. investor Warren Buffett arrives in South Korea on a trip that includes a meeting with President Lee Myung-bak.
2013 -- A malicious code causes massive computer network failures at the TV stations KBS, MBC and YTN; the banks Shinhan, Nonghyup and Jeju; and their insurance affiliates. The South Korean government later concluded that North Korea was behind the massive hacking attack.
2018 -- South Korea agrees to send a 160-member art troupe, including contemporary pop legend Cho Yong-pil and K-pop girl group Red Velvet, to Pyongyang for two rounds of concerts ahead of an inter-Korean summit in late April.
