Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Banks' capital adequacy ratio down in 2019

All Headlines 12:00 March 19, 2020

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banks saw their capital adequacy ratio fall slightly in 2019 from a year earlier, data showed Thursday.

The average capital adequacy ratio of 19 commercial and state-run banks stood at 15.25 percent as of the end of last year, down 0.16 percentage point from the same period in 2018, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

A key barometer of financial soundness, the ratio measures the proportion of a bank's capital to its risk-weighted credit.

The Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an international organization of central banks, requires lenders to maintain a ratio of 8 percent or higher.

Last year, Citibank Korea Inc. posted the highest capital adequacy ratio among banks in South Korea at 19.56 percent, while that of two internet-only banks -- K-Bank and Kakao Bank -- stood at 10.88 percent and 13.48 percent, respectively.

Banks' capital adequacy ratio down in 2019 - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#capital adequacy ratio
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!