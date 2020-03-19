Banks' capital adequacy ratio down in 2019
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banks saw their capital adequacy ratio fall slightly in 2019 from a year earlier, data showed Thursday.
The average capital adequacy ratio of 19 commercial and state-run banks stood at 15.25 percent as of the end of last year, down 0.16 percentage point from the same period in 2018, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
A key barometer of financial soundness, the ratio measures the proportion of a bank's capital to its risk-weighted credit.
The Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an international organization of central banks, requires lenders to maintain a ratio of 8 percent or higher.
Last year, Citibank Korea Inc. posted the highest capital adequacy ratio among banks in South Korea at 19.56 percent, while that of two internet-only banks -- K-Bank and Kakao Bank -- stood at 10.88 percent and 13.48 percent, respectively.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
2
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
3
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
4
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
5
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
3
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
4
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
5
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
1
(5th LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
3
(LEAD) Daegu reports another cluster infection from nursing hospital
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up