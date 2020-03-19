S. Korea, U.S. end second day of defense cost-sharing talks in L.A.
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have wrapped up the second day of their latest defense cost-sharing talks in Los Angeles, the foreign ministry said Thursday, amid speculation they could extend the talks for another day.
Seoul's top negotiator Jeong Eun-bo and his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, continued their negotiations Wednesday to determine how much Seoul should pay for the stationing of the 28,500-strong USFK under the cost-sharing deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA).
The two sides initially planned to conduct the talks for two days, but speculation remains they could extend them to make progress amid rising concerns that Korean workers in the USFK could be forced to go on unpaid leave next month absent a deal to bankroll their wages.
Before the seventh round of the negotiations, Seoul's negotiation team prepared to engage in separate negotiations for an arrangement to first address the Korean employees' wage issue in case of a failure to reach a comprehensive SMA.
But the U.S. State Department balked, telling media that it could distract from "expeditiously concluding a mutually acceptable and comprehensive SMA that addresses all facets of the agreement."
Since last September, the two countries have held six rounds of SMA talks, including the last in Washington in January. But they failed to bridge differences over how much Seoul should shoulder this year and beyond and what should be covered by the SMA.
The U.S. has revised downward its initial demand for a fivefold increase of Seoul's financial contribution to the USFK to some $5 billion. But it is known to currently call for about $4 billion, with Seoul insisting on an increase of about 10 percent.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
2
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
3
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
4
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils virus prevention guidelines for confined workplaces
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
3
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
4
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
5
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
1
(5th LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
3
(LEAD) Daegu reports another cluster infection from nursing hospital
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
5
Daegu reports another cluster infection from nursing hospital