(LEAD) Teenager posthumously tests negative for COVID-19: authorities
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info in paras 4-7)
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean teenager who died of pneumonia tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the country's health authorities said Thursday.
The 17-year-old high school student with COVID-19 symptoms died at a hospital in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Wednesday. He was not known to have any underlying health issues.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) cited multiple organ failure as the cause of his death.
A total of 13 tests were carried out by Yeungnam University Medical Center on the teen, with only the urine sample turning up "positive" for the virus on the day of his death.
But the youth posthumously tested negative for COVID-19, and two major medical centers in Seoul checked samples taken from the deceased and other clinical data.
"All the medical experts who checked the samples and the data said unanimously that he did not die from COVID-19," the KCDC said.
The public health agency did not offer further clarification on why the boy died, although it pointed out that even the urine sample test conducted at the hospital could be viewed as "inconclusive."
As of Thursday, the country has reported 8,565 cases of COVID-19 and 91 fatalities, with the number of new cases falling off from last week.
Almost all deaths in South Korea have been seniors and those with preexisting illnesses.
