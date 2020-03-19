Mobile app usage up in Feb. over novel coronavirus: data
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The amount of time people spent on mobile applications on their digital devices increased last month in South Korea, data showed Thursday, amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
South Koreans spent an average daily time of 3.9 hours using their mobile apps in February, up 7 percent from a year ago, according to global mobile data analytics firm App Annie.
South Korea was the No. 2 country in the world in terms of the average time people spent on mobile apps. China topped the list with 5 hours, while Japan was No. 3 with 3.5 hours.
As more countries urge people to limit outdoor activities and promote remote working to stem the novel coronavirus outbreak, usage of mobile apps is increasing, App Annie said.
In particular, usage of gaming apps spiked last month, according to the data.
The number of gaming app downloads in the last week of February surged 35 percent on-year to 15 million in South Korea, according to App Annie. It was also a 25 percent increase from a month earlier.
App Annie data also showed usage of social media, streaming, delivery and financial apps increased last month, while that of mobility apps decreased.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
2
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
3
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
4
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
5
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
3
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
4
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
5
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
1
(5th LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
3
(LEAD) Daegu reports another cluster infection from nursing hospital
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up