BOK hints at intervention, citing 'excessive' fluctuation
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) hinted at the possibility of a market intervention Thursday as the won- U.S. dollar exchange rate dipped to its lowest level in more than a decade and stock prices plunged.
The central bank said it was closely watching the market, saying "excessive" volatility in bond rates is not desirable.
The local currency dropped sharply against the greenback, trading at 1,267.50 won per dollar, losing 32.85 won from the previous session's close to reach its lowest point since July 2009.
Financial authorities hinted at market intervention, saying the won's plunge may reflect excessive herding despite the country's economic fundamentals that remain strong.
The local stock market was also going south, with the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) losing 5.94 percent to hit 1,495.90 by 11:30 a.m., sinking below the 1,500 mark for the first time since July 2009.
