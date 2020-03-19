Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Stock trading halted as KOSPI plummets

All Headlines 12:12 March 19, 2020

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Exchange temporarily suspended stock trading on Thursday as the country's stock market dipped sharply amid rising fear over the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The five-minute trading halt was issued at 11:50 a.m. against a sudden market fluctuation, the Seoul bourse operator said.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had crashed 121,89 points, or 7.66 percent, to 1,469.31 as of 12:03 p.m.

