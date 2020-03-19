(LEAD) Stock trading halted as market nose-dives
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout)
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Exchange temporarily suspended stock trading Thursday as the country's two markets dipped sharply amid rising fears over the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
A five-minute trading halt was issued on the main bourse at 11:50 a.m. against a sudden market fluctuation, the Seoul bourse operator said.
It was followed by another trading halt for the main bourse and the tech-heavy KOSDAQ at 12:05 p.m., as both markets sank by more than 8 percent for more than a minute.
It marked the second time for the trading of both markets to be suspended on the same day since Friday last week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had crashed 129.22 points, or 8.12 percent, to 1,461.98 as of 12:25 p.m.
