S. Korea going all-out to stabilize financial market, support virus-hit small firms
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday unveiled an unprecedented and bold support program designed to help calm local financial markets roiled by the spreading outbreak of the new coronavirus, also vowing additional support down the road if necessary.
The financial support program, worth 50 trillion won (US$38.9 billion), centers around much needed support to small and medium-sized firms and people with low credit ratings, according to Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.
The government also plans to create a fund aimed at putting a floor under the falling stock market.
"The (1997) Asian financial crisis affected Asia, and the (2008) financial crisis affected the financial sector, but the ongoing crisis is affecting the entire globe and all sectors," Hong said in a joint press conference that followed the first emergency economic council meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in.
"The difficulties in economic conditions and in securing funds are more serious to small businesses and self-employed people. Support for such vulnerable economic players is desperately needed until the market normalizes," he said of the reason for the country's largest-ever financial support package.
Hong said the support package may also be expanded down the road depending on market conditions.
