POSCO E&C wins US$550 mln plant order in Malaysia
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. said Thursday it has received a US$550 million deal to build a combined cycle power plant in Malaysia.
A consortium formed between POSCO E&C and Mitsubishi Corp. beat competitors to become a preferred bidder for the project in late 2018, the company said in a statement.
POSCO E&C will build the 1,200-megawatt plant for 36 months, and Mitsubishi will supply generators and other core equipment to the facility, a company spokesman said.
Malaysian developer Tadmax, Malaysian investment firm Worldwide and South Korea's state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. have jointly invested in the project, the statement said.
The power plant to be built in Selangor, Malaysia, will be able to supply electricity for 1 million local residents per year, it said.
(END)
-
1
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
2
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
3
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
4
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
5
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
3
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
4
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
5
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
1
(5th LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
4
(LEAD) Daegu reports another cluster infection from nursing hospital
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge