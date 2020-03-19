Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 March 19, 2020

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SK Innovation 57,300 DN 13,600
KCC 114,000 DN 17,500
CUCKOO 67,800 DN 6,300
SsangyongMtr 1,130 DN 235
HITEJINRO 22,000 DN 2,600
GCH Corp 14,900 DN 1,800
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 3,600 DN 930
SKC 28,050 DN 6,650
DAEWOONG PHARM 64,000 DN 9,400
KUMHOTIRE 2,970 DN 265
SAMSUNG SDS 139,000 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 42,950 DN 6,850
KOREA AEROSPACE 16,400 DN 2,200
ShinhanGroup 22,450 DN 1,950
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 36,500 DN 3,750
SamsungSecu 24,400 DN 4,100
NamyangDairy 275,000 DN 32,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 18,550 DN 2,650
Hanssem 51,400 DN 10,300
AmoreG 48,000 DN 3,300
HyundaiMtr 65,900 DN 7,600
LotteChilsung 81,000 DN 9,000
FOOSUNG 4,610 DN 750
SAMSUNG C&T 76,400 DN 6,700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 5,020 DN 1,170
HyundaiEng&Const 19,300 DN 4,050
LGH&H 1,097,000 DN 36,000
SsangyongCement 4,055 DN 515
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 183,000 DN 38,500
SK Discovery 15,650 DN 2,450
Donga ST 68,300 DN 6,300
DWEC 2,370 DN 425
LG Uplus 9,430 DN 870
Hyundai M&F INS 17,700 DN 900
IBK 5,870 DN 640
DB HiTek 15,000 DN 1,550
HyundaiElev 36,350 DN 7,350
LGCHEM 230,000 DN 50,000
Yuhan 194,500 DN 13,000
SLCORP 9,380 DN 720
(MORE)

