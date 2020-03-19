KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KorZinc 293,500 DN 23,500
NAVER 144,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 9,500 DN 2,200
Kangwonland 16,900 DN 1,600
HanmiPharm 218,000 DN 17,500
emart 101,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 22,500 DN 3,050
CJ CGV 14,200 DN 3,500
CJ 55,300 DN 5,700
SAMSUNG LIFE 31,900 DN 3,300
CJ LOGISTICS 127,000 UP 1,500
DaeduckElec 6,200 DN 750
POSCO 139,500 DN 8,000
SKNetworks 4,015 DN 580
KPIC 61,500 DN 8,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 23,900 DN 3,150
TaekwangInd 496,000 DN 70,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,300 DN 4,400
KT&G 69,100 DN 6,400
HYOSUNG HEAVY 8,750 DN 2,500
KorElecTerm 21,350 DN 1,150
GS E&C 15,050 DN 2,600
SK hynix 69,000 DN 4,100
LOTTE 20,350 DN 2,050
AK Holdings 12,000 DN 3,450
LotteFood 212,000 DN 26,500
NHIS 6,850 DN 830
HYUNDAI ROTEM 8,850 DN 1,080
KumhoPetrochem 43,950 DN 6,950
LG Innotek 76,300 DN 6,900
KBFinancialGroup 26,050 DN 3,000
DHICO 2,645 DN 250
BGF 2,930 DN 675
Doosan Bobcat 13,700 DN 3,450
L&L 6,900 DN 1,900
BoryungPharm 8,600 DN 1,390
SamsungF&MIns 126,000 DN 12,000
Kogas 16,600 DN 1,550
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,900 DN 2,800
GC Corp 111,000 DN 6,500
