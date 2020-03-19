KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 85,700 DN 11,200
KISWire 11,400 DN 1,400
IlyangPharm 26,800 DN 1,600
HDC-OP 12,600 DN 1,050
Kakao 134,000 DN 7,000
SBC 5,650 DN 1,540
UNID 30,000 DN 600
LS 26,800 DN 2,600
DOOSAN 26,050 DN 6,350
DongwonF&B 136,000 DN 20,000
Nongshim 252,000 DN 9,000
CJ CheilJedang 155,000 DN 55,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 9,090 DN 1,060
HtlShilla 63,000 DN 6,700
DB INSURANCE 23,800 DN 2,350
BNK Financial Group 3,830 DN 90
MANDO 17,350 DN 2,800
LGInt 6,650 DN 1,210
DAEKYO 3,145 DN 545
GKL 12,250 DN 1,300
Fila Holdings 21,050 DN 2,700
HDC HOLDINGS 6,900 DN 820
MERITZ SECU 2,110 DN 595
NamhaeChem 4,510 DN 840
KOLON IND 20,950 DN 2,900
S-1 84,100 0
IS DONGSEO 16,250 DN 4,150
HankookShellOil 225,000 DN 20,000
GS Retail 26,250 DN 2,850
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,250 DN 15,150
Ottogi 434,000 DN 11,500
ORION 101,500 DN 500
TONGYANG 764 DN 138
LOTTE Himart 12,200 DN 2,700
Mobis 129,000 DN 12,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 79,600 DN 7,600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 19,500 DN 1,050
PanOcean 2,085 DN 770
Youngone Corp 17,550 DN 3,800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 26,100 DN 3,400
-
