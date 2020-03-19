KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DongkukStlMill 2,780 DN 470
SKTelecom 173,000 DN 7,000
S&T MOTIV 26,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 109,000 DN 11,000
KSOE 66,300 DN 5,600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 117,000 DN 21,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 60,500 DN 9,500
Celltrion 140,000 DN 17,000
Daesang 13,200 DN 1,400
ORION Holdings 10,950 DN 1,450
KIH 39,250 DN 6,300
OCI 26,600 DN 7,100
SamsungHvyInd 3,320 DN 490
SYC 24,500 DN 4,400
KiaMtr 22,550 DN 2,750
HYUNDAI WIA 20,450 DN 4,100
JW HOLDINGS 3,805 DN 375
LIG Nex1 16,100 DN 3,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 13,300 DN 2,550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 17,000 DN 3,300
ILJIN MATERIALS 22,550 DN 6,150
BukwangPharm 17,000 UP 2,050
Shinsegae 204,000 DN 22,000
NEXENTIRE 3,890 DN 780
CHONGKUNDANG 64,000 DN 7,900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY165 00 DN2300
LG HAUSYS 31,450 DN 3,800
HALLA HOLDINGS 24,450 DN 850
DSINFRA 2,560 DN 350
KEPCO 16,250 DN 850
Youngpoong 405,000 DN 44,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 15,700 DN 2,750
Hyosung 49,750 DN 9,850
SamsungEng 7,070 DN 990
INNOCEAN 43,800 DN 4,200
COWAY 54,900 DN 2,100
Donga Socio Holdings 69,200 DN 3,200
JWPHARMA 19,400 DN 2,800
SAMSUNG CARD 23,600 DN 4,550
SK 107,000 DN 17,000
(MORE)
-
1
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
2
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
3
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
4
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
5
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
3
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
4
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
5
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
1
(5th LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
4
(LEAD) Daegu reports another cluster infection from nursing hospital
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge