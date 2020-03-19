KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hanon Systems 9,100 UP 190
KT 17,800 DN 1,200
Hansae 6,810 DN 1,720
SamsungElec 42,950 DN 2,650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 366,000 DN 34,500
COSMAX 65,400 DN 3,300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP8000 DN1100
LG Corp. 48,000 DN 2,800
GS 35,600 DN 1,050
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 DN6500
DWS 15,250 DN 2,350
NCsoft 530,000 DN 40,000
KEPCO E&C 12,950 DN 550
S-Oil 49,900 DN 7,800
Binggrae 36,000 DN 7,000
LGELECTRONICS 43,650 DN 4,350
KEPCO KPS 26,500 DN 1,850
Hanchem 66,200 DN 8,800
Hanmi Science 20,100 DN 4,150
LG Display 8,900 DN 1,080
DONGSUH 14,550 DN 750
SKCHEM 56,700 DN 7,600
HYUNDAILIVART 6,050 DN 640
HANWHA LIFE 917 DN 53
LF 8,940 DN 1,160
KAL 13,600 DN 4,500
AMOREPACIFIC 159,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 13,800 DN 2,250
Huchems 12,650 DN 2,150
DaelimInd 49,000 DN 6,100
DSME 12,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 20,500 DN 4,550
KOLMAR KOREA 31,900 DN 2,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S174500 DN28500
YUNGJIN PHARM 3,695 DN 520
Netmarble 90,700 UP 1,000
Hanwha 12,500 DN 2,250
CheilWorldwide 11,900 DN 1,600
Handsome 16,750 DN 1,600
WooriFinancialGroup 6,560 DN 440
(END)
