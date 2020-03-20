Korea's producer prices inch down in Feb.
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's producer prices edged down from a month earlier in February due to a sharp decline in the prices of farmed goods and energy products, central bank data showed Friday.
The producer price index for all commodities and services came to 103.74 last month, down 0.3 percent from the month before and marking a turnaround from two consecutive months of gain, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
From the same month last year, the reading marked a 0.7 percent increase. Producer prices serve as a key barometer of future inflation.
South Korea's consumer prices have been on a steady increase, adding 1.1 percent from a year earlier in February and 1.5 percent the month before.
In February, the producer price index of agricultural goods and fishery products plunged 3.1 percent from a month earlier while the index of industrial products slipped 0.5 percent, led by a 7.2 percent plunge in the index for coal and petroleum products, the BOK data showed.
The price index of utilities and service industry was nearly unchanged from the previous month.
