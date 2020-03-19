Foreigners extend selling streak to 11th day amid deepening rout
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors extended their selling binge of local stocks to an 11th straight session, pulling down the benchmark stock index to the lowest in more than a decade, data showed Thursday.
Offshore investors offloaded a net 618.8 billion won (US$479.7 million) worth of local stocks Thursday.
Due to the massive foreign sell, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plummeted 8.39 percent to close at 1,457.64 points, triggering a temporary stock trading halt.
Foreigners have been net sellers since March 5, dumping a total of 8.55 trillion won. On March 9 alone, they sold a net 1.31 trillion won, the largest daily total on record.
The foreign investors' selling binge came amid growing investor concerns that the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak would undermine the global economy longer than what has been anticipated.
The stock rout spurred a series of emergency plans globally.
Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates to virtually zero, in addition to immense cash injections into the financial markets.
South Korean authorities chimed in by unveiling a financial support program worth 50 trillion won Thursday, in addition to an 11.7 trillion-won extra budget to minimize the virus' economic fallout.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) also revealed plans to purchase 1.5 trillion won worth of state bonds.
Amid struggles to contain the contagious virus, South Korea has reported 8,565 cases of COVID-19 and 91 fatalities as of Thursday.
