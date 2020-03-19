NSC notes need for close int'l ties against coronavirus fallout
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top security officials agreed Thursday on the need to strengthen cooperation with the international community in the war against the coronavirus pandemic, citing both its political and economic negative effects.
In the weekly session of the standing committee of the National Security Council (NSC), members took note of an uptick in "instability in the international situation and a sense of economic crisis" due to the surge in the number of confirmed cases worldwide, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They agreed to step up cooperation with the international community for relevant responses, it added amid news reports that the leaders of the Group of 20 (G-20) nations plan to hold summit talks by video conference on the COVID-19 issue next week.
They also decided to intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure the safety of South Koreans abroad, their return to the country and overseas activities by businesses here.
As usual, the meeting was presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at the presidential office.
South Korea has reported 8,565 cases of COVID-19 and 91 fatalities as of Thursday.
