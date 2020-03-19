FM Kang holds conference call with counterparts from 5 countries, EU over coronavirus response
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held a conference call on Thursday with her counterparts from five countries and the European Union (EU) to discuss cooperation in fighting the novel coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.
Kang and her Canadian, Australian, Brazilian, Italian, and Turkish counterparts -- Francois-Philippe Champagne, Maris Payne, Ernesto Henrique Fraga Araujo, Luigi Di Maio, and Mevlut Cavusoglu -- and Josep Borrell, a high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, took part in the 70-minute talks, it said.
During the talks, the foreign ministers shared each country's efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, such as entry restrictions, as well as economic and social measures to minimize the impact from the global pandemic, the ministry said in a press release.
Kang renewed calls for the countries to closely cooperate to contain the outbreak in a nondiscriminatory, open and transparent way.
Kang also stressed the need for the countries to give each other prior notification when adopting entry restrictions to minimize damage for travelers.
The 152 new cases, which were detected Wednesday and reversed four days of double-digit daily new infections, South Korea's total number of infections to 8,565, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
