Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap deal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- President Moon creates 50 tln-won financial aid package (Kookmin Daily)
-- Korea, U.S. clinch $60 bln currency swap agreement (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul, Washington sign US$60 bln currency swap deal (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 50 tln won or more financial rescue plan set to help virus-hit small businesses (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea signs $60 bln currency swap deal with U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul-Washington's US$60 bln currency deal to help ease liquidity crunch (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- KOSPI dives to below 1,500-point line (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, U.S. ink $60 bln currency deal (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap agreement (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Seoul signs currency swap deal with Washington (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- KOSPI collapses and won slides to its 2009 level (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea unveils W50 tln plan to revive virus-hit economy (Korea Herald)
-- Stocks, won plunge amid recession fears (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
3
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
4
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
5
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap deal
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up