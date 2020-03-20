(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 20)

On Tuesday, the National Assembly approved the government's 11.7-trillion-won ($9.42 billion) extra budget plan, but this is mainly centered on covering expenditures for anti-disaster efforts being made by central and local governments as well as providing financial support for small and mid-sized enterprises. It is widely anticipated that the administration will have to draw up a second supplementary budget plan in the near future as the rapid spread of COVID-19 worldwide has sparked fears of an L-shaped recession. Whether or not the government should include a basic anti-disaster income in the future additional budget plan is already a major topic of debate among politicians and economists.