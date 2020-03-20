(2nd LD) U.S. warns nearly half of Korean workers on bases to be furloughed
(ATTN: RECASTSwith State Department's comments in paras 1-6; CHANGES headline, dateline)
By Song Sang-ho and Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- Nearly half of South Korean employees with U.S. Forces Korea will be furloughed next month unless the two sides reach a cost-sharing deal, the U.S. State Department said Friday, after the latest round of negotiations ended without an agreement.
Seoul's top negotiator, Jeong Eun-bo, and his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, held a seventh round of talks in Los Angeles from Tuesday through Thursday to renew the Special Measures Agreement (SMA) on splitting the cost of stationing 28,500 American troops on the peninsula. They were initially to meet for two days but extended their negotiation for another day.
The U.S. State Department said the gap remains "large" and put the blame on South Korea.
"Given the importance of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance and the urgency of a new Special Measures Agreement prior to furloughs of nearly half the Korean national employees of U.S. Forces Korea on April 1, a U.S. negotiating team traveled to Los Angeles under extraordinary circumstances this week to meet over four days," a State Department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency.
"Unfortunately, a gap remains in the understanding between the U.S. and ROK on the value of the contribution of the American taxpayer towards the national defense of the ROK. A mutually acceptable agreement will require greater focus and flexibility from the ROK side to reach a fair and equitable burden sharing that accurately reflects that value," the spokesperson added. "The gap remains large."
Seoul's foreign ministry acknowledged the gap.
"Still, the two sides have differences in their positions, but they agreed to have close consultations to minimize the absence of an agreement and contribute to the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the combined defense posture through an early conclusion of a mutually acceptable agreement," it said in a press release.
Heading into the new round of talks over how much Seoul should shoulder for the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea, the negotiation teams faced growing pressure to seek an early deal as some 9,000 Korean employees of the U.S. military faced furloughs that could disrupt day-to-day USFK operations.
Seoul's team had hoped to engage in separate negotiations for an arrangement to first address the Korean employees' wage issue in case of a failure to reach a comprehensive cost-sharing deal.
But the efforts for the funding arrangement did not appear to pan out well as the State Department argued that separate discussions on the wage issue could distract from expeditiously concluding a broader SMA.
The two sides did not announce a date for the next round of talks, amid expectation that they could meet again later this month in a last-ditch attempt to prevent the Korean workers' furloughs.
On Thursday, the USFK said that it had completed the process of sorting out its essential Korean personnel to be excluded from the furlough scheme. They are in charge of life, health, safety and readiness services.
The union of the Korean employees has voiced concerns that furloughs, if realized, could affect not only their families' livelihoods but also the South Korea-U.S. alliance and military readiness.
Since last September, the two countries have held seven rounds of SMA talks, including this week's session. But they failed to bridge differences over how much Seoul should shoulder this year and beyond, and what should be covered by the SMA.
The U.S. has revised downward its initial demand for a fivefold increase of Seoul's financial contribution to the USFK to some $5 billion. But it is known to currently call for about $4 billion, with Seoul insisting on an increase of about 10 percent.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
3
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
4
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
5
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap deal
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts