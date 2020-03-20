Seoul shares open sharply higher tracking Wall Street gains, currency swap
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Friday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street as investors were buoyed by Washington's currency swap lines with nine economies around the globe, including Seoul. The Korean won surged against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rebounded 40.76 points, or 2.80 percent, to 1,498.40 as of 9:15 a.m. Both the KOSPI and the Korean won had closed at 11-year lows in the previous session.
Overnight, Wall Street rebounded after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it has signed currency swap agreements with nine central banks around the globe to stabilize the virus-hit market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average again edged up 0.95 percent, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ also climbed 2.3 percent.
Seoul and Washington have signed a US$60 billion bilateral currency swap agreement in a move expected to relieve a liquidity crunch caused by the global spread of the new coronavirus.
South Korea saw an uptick in daily new infections of the novel coronavirus as new clusters of infection continued to pop up in the virus-hit southeastern city of Daegu, as well as Seoul and neighboring areas.
The 152 new cases, which were detected Wednesday and reversed four days of double-digit daily new infections, brought the nation's total number of infections to 8,565.
Most large-cap stocks gathered ground across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 2.79 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 3.19 percent. Home appliance maker LG Electronics climbed 2.29 percent.
Top player Korean Air rose 1.47 percent, and Asiana Airlines added 3.96 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem increased 3.28 percent, and cosmetics giant AmorePacific gained 3.45 percent. No. 1 oil refiner S-Oil moved up 2.81 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,263.10 against the U.S. dollar, up 22.60 won from the previous session's close.
