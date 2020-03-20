Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:08 March 20, 2020
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/03 Cloudy 20
Incheon 13/05 Cloudy 20
Suwon 15/03 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 17/04 Sunny 0
Daejeon 17/04 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 14/-1 Sunny 0
Gangneung 17/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/03 Sunny 0
Gwangju 18/04 Sunny 0
Jeju 17/07 Sunny 0
Daegu 19/04 Sunny 0
Busan 16/06 Sunny 0
(END)
