Friday's weather forecast

March 20, 2020

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/03 Cloudy 20

Incheon 13/05 Cloudy 20

Suwon 15/03 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 17/04 Sunny 0

Daejeon 17/04 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 14/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 17/06 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/03 Sunny 0

Gwangju 18/04 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/07 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/04 Sunny 0

Busan 16/06 Sunny 0

