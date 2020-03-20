Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean Air supplies cumulative 3,000 sharklet parts to A320

All Headlines 10:08 March 20, 2020

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest airline by sales, said Friday it has supplied a cumulative 3,000 sharklet parts to the Airbus A320 series.

Korean Air was selected as a supplier of the sharklet part for the A320 series in 2010 and began to deliver the wing part to Airbus, the company said in a statement.

"We will sign a deal with the European aircraft manufacturer to supply an additional 400 A350 cargo doors from 2023," a company spokesman said.

Previously, the national flag carrier had already delivered 800 cargo doors for the A350 aircraft.

