With MLB season delayed, Rays' Choi Ji-man coming back to S. Korea

"I still want to focus on baseball, and I want to be in shape," Choi was quoted as saying. "And with the situation now with the Trop (Tropicana Field, the Rays' home) and Port Charlotte facilities (for spring training) being closed, I'm not able to access them at all so there is no place to work out in this area. So the best thing for me to do is to go home, where (the coronavirus) seems to be dying down and more places are opening."