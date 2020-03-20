Samsung to shutter TV plant in Slovakia over coronavirus
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it will shut down its TV manufacturing plant in Slovakia due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The South Korean tech titan said its Slovakian factory will be closed for a week starting Monday. However, Samsung said the company's TV production facilities in Poland and Hungary will operate as normal.
After COVID-19 has been declared as a pandemic, the European Union (EU) recently decided to impose a 30-day entry ban on travelers outside the bloc and shut its borders.
Samsung is the world's largest TV maker. According to data from industry tracker IHS Markit, it accounted for 30.9 percent of the global TV market last year in terms of revenue.
