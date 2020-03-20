(2nd LD) Virus death toll exceeds 100; seniors with underlying diseases most at risk: KCDC
(ATTN: UPDATES death toll in headline, lead and paras 2-3)
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to 102, and most virus victims are elderly patients with underlying diseases, health authorities here said Friday.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said that as of Thursday a total of 8,652 people have been infected and 94 people have died from the respiratory illness that emerged in China late last year.
Eight more deaths were reported on Friday in Daegu and its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, the COVID-19 epicenter of South Korea.
The country reported its first death from the novel coronavirus on Feb. 20.
KCDC data showed the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients aged 80 or older stood at 10.03 percent as of Friday, compared with an average mortality rate of 1.09 percent.
For those between the ages of 70 and 79, the rate came to 6.16 percent. For those between the ages of 60 and 69, the rate shrank to 1.55 percent, the KCDC said.
The fatality rate of male coronavirus patients came to 1.53 percent compared with 0.81 percent for female patients, the KCDC said.
The average COVID-19 mortality rate in South Korea remained around 0.6 percent in early March and gradually increased to 0.8 percent in mid-March before breaching 0.9 percent Sunday, the KCDC said.
The country's average COVID-19 death rate is lower than the 4.9 percent mortality rate by the World Health Organization and 7.9 percent by Italy.
The KCDC said the underlying diseases in 94 death cases vary. Among them are cancer, pneumonia, dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure, and most of the deceased suffered from at least one preexisting ailment, sometimes two.
To reduce virus fatalities, the country's health authorities have been struggling to solve hospital bed shortage problems in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, where more than 90 percent of the country's COVID-19 cases have been identified.
South Korea has been implementing a "two-track" system for the treatment of virus patients. It advises those with mild symptoms to visit designated virus treatment centers, while only people with severe symptoms go to hospitals, so that medical staff can secure more beds for patients that need intensive care.
Since its first virus outbreak on Jan. 20, the country has also had a steady rise in the number of fully recovered virus patients.
A daily number of recovered COVID-19 patients has spiked from 31 on March 1 and 108 on March 6 to over 1,000 in mid-March, the KCDC said. The number nearly doubled this week.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
2
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
3
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
3
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, first time in 23 days increase falls below 100
-
5
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap deal
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. still have gaps in defense cost-sharing talks: foreign ministry
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea tightens quarantine on arrivals from Europe, new virus cases dip below 100 again
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts