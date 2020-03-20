Seoul stocks rebound 5 pct, Korean won spiking from 11-year low
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks expanded gains late Friday morning as investors became more confident over economic stimulus measures around the globe. The Korean won surged against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had rebounded 65.41 points, or 4.49 percent, to 1,523.05 as of 11:15 a.m., sharply rebounding from the lowest in more than a decade.
Following the sharp increase, the Korea Exchange suspended trading for five minutes at 11:22 a.m.
Overnight, Wall Street rebounded after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it has signed currency swap agreements with nine central banks around the globe, including the Bank of Korea, to stabilize the virus-hit currency market.
Seoul and Washington have signed a US$60 billion bilateral currency swap agreement in a move expected to relieve a liquidity crunch caused by the global spread of the new coronavirus.
South Korea reported 87 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, down from 152 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 8,652, amid lingering concerns about new cluster infections and imported virus cases.
Most large-cap stocks gathered ground.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics moved up 4.77 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 6.96 percent. Battery maker Samsung SDI rebounded 13.66 percent.
No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 4.4 percent, and its auto parts arm Hyundai Mobis gained 2.33 percent. Kia Motors added 2.22 percent.
Leading online portal giant Naver increased 6.94 percent, and top mobile messenger operator Kakao moved up 5.22 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,259.15 against the U.S. dollar, up 26.55 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
3
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
4
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
5
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap deal
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
3
(7th LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts