Samsung C&T to cancel stocks worth 300 bln won

All Headlines 11:50 March 20, 2020

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, announced Friday that it will cancel stocks worth 300 billion won (US$240 million) in a move to improve shareholder value.

Samsung C&T said 2.8 million of its stocks are set to be canceled on April 24.

