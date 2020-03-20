Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea opens English, Chinese websites on its response to new coronavirus

All Headlines 13:54 March 20, 2020

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean quarantine authorities have opened English and Chinese-language websites that provide information about the country's efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said Friday.

To help foreigners better understand the government's response to the virus outbreak, they opened the English website (http://ncov.mohw.go.kr/en/) Thursday and the Chinese one (http://ncov.mohw.go.kr/cn/) earlier in the day, according to government officials.

The homepages provide foreigners with the latest updates on COVID-19 cases, quarantine efforts and the situation related to patient treatment.

The government's daily press briefings on the virus outbreak will also be provided with English simultaneous interpretation services. It holds regular briefings at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official who is in charge of containment measures for the new coronavirus, holds a press briefing at the government complex building in the administrative city of Sejong on March 20, 2020. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus #foreign language service
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!