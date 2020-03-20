S. Korea opens English, Chinese websites on its response to new coronavirus
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean quarantine authorities have opened English and Chinese-language websites that provide information about the country's efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said Friday.
To help foreigners better understand the government's response to the virus outbreak, they opened the English website (http://ncov.mohw.go.kr/en/) Thursday and the Chinese one (http://ncov.mohw.go.kr/cn/) earlier in the day, according to government officials.
The homepages provide foreigners with the latest updates on COVID-19 cases, quarantine efforts and the situation related to patient treatment.
The government's daily press briefings on the virus outbreak will also be provided with English simultaneous interpretation services. It holds regular briefings at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
