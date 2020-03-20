Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Ministry designates 2 border cities as independent operators of aid projects for N. Korea
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Thursday that it has designated two border cities as independent operators of humanitarian aid projects for North Korea as part of efforts to bolster cross-border exchange and cooperation.
The designation of Paju and Goyang, both located near the country's border with North Korea, brought the number of independent North Korea assistance project operators to six, though such projects are unlikely to move forward anytime soon as inter-Korean relations have been stalled for a long time.
The other four municipalities are Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province.
------------
S. Korea renews calls for inter-Korean cooperation on coronavirus
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South and North Korea should work together to tackle infectious diseases as the issue is directly linked to health and survival of people on both sides, the unification ministry said Friday amid the global outbreak of the new coronavirus.
South Korea has repeatedly expressed its willingness to cooperate with the North in dealing with the coronavirus, but Pyongyang has given no response. The North has claimed through state media that the virus has not spread into the country.
"Inter-cooperation on infectious diseases is necessary as it is a humanitarian and mutually beneficial issue linked directly to the health and the right to survival of both South and North Koreans," Cho Hey-sil, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
(END)
