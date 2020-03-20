Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N.K. nuclear negotiator appointed as ambassador to Austria
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean nuclear negotiator has been appointed to replace a son-in-law of the country's national founder Kim Il-sung as ambassador to Austria, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
Choe Kang-il, acting director-general of the Foreign Ministry's North American affairs bureau, has been involved in nuclear negotiations with the United States, including preparatory talks ahead of the second summit in Hanoi last year between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Choe was named to replace Kim Kwang-sop, the husband of Kim Kyong-jin, a half-sister of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, according to the KCNA. The former envoy has been in the position for 27 years since his appointment in 1993.
N. Korea's paper highlights pilgrimage to Mt. Paekdu, urges fight against challenges
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper said Monday that a number of people have braved harsh winter weather to make a pilgrimage to the country's sacred Mount Paekdu in recent months, calling for upholding such a spirit to tackle "unprecedented" challenges facing the country.
The mountain is known to be the birthplace of leader Kim Jong-un's late father and former leader Kim Jong-il. The mountain is also regarded as a sacred place where his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il-sung staged an anti-Japanese fight during the 1910-45 colonial rule.
In a front-page editorial, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said that around 50,000 people visited Mount Paekdu between December and February. Their pilgrimage was aimed at "tackling unprecedented hardship and challenges" with revolutionary spirit, it said.
N.K. leader attends ground-breaking ceremony for Pyongyang hospital amid coronavirus fears
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a ceremony to break ground on a general hospital in Pyongyang, calling it a "crucial task" to prop up the country's public health, state media reported Wednesday.
The ceremony to begin the construction of Pyongyang General Hospital marked Kim's first reported public activity in the capital city in about three weeks. Recent state media reports suggested that Kim had been away from Pyongyang to observe military drills along the east coast, including the latest one March 9.
Speculation swirled that his unusually long absence from Pyongyang might have to do with coronavirus fears.
N.K. paper urges efforts to complete just-started hospital construction by October
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper called Thursday for completing the just-started construction of a general hospital in Pyongyang by October's founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party after leader Kim Jong-un attended its groundbreaking ceremony earlier this week.
During the ceremony held Tuesday, Kim ordered that the construction of Pyongyang General Hospital should be completed by the ruling party's 75th founding anniversary on Oct. 10, according to state media reports.
Some raised skepticism over whether the North could make it in such a short time amid its nationwide efforts to block the outbreak of the new coronavirus and challenges in obtaining necessary materials and medical devices due to global sanctions.
N. Korea bars people from using public transportation without wearing masks
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has banned people from using public transportation without wearing masks as a precautionary measure to block the outbreak of the new coronavirus, state media reported Thursday.
North Korea has not reported any confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, but it has reportedly put thousands of people under medical supervision for potential infection and taken various preventive measures, including blocking its border and enforcing strict quarantines.
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, ran a story on Pyongyang's latest guidelines for its citizens in using public transportation, which oblige passengers to wear masks and sanitize their hands before boarding trains, subways, buses and taxis.
N. Korea again extends school break over coronavirus
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has again extended the vacation of kindergartens and schools across the country over coronavirus concerns, the unification ministry said Thursday.
Late last month, the North said that it had postponed the opening of kindergartens and schools, without mentioning exact dates, as part of the country's stepped-up efforts to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country.
"Recently, North Korean state media reported that school breaks were extended once again," the ministry said in a report released Thursday.
