S. Korea seeks to arrange 2 chartered flights to bring home citizens from virus-hit Italy
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is seeking to arrange two chartered flights to bring home hundreds of its citizens from Italy, which has been hit hard by the new coronavirus, a senior foreign ministry official said Friday.
Italy's COVID-19 death toll had topped 3,400 as of Thursday afternoon -- a tally higher than that of China where the novel virus first emerged in December.
As of Friday afternoon, more than 570 people have expressed their wish to return to Korea.
"We currently think that two flights are needed, and we are still in consultations over specifics," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Seoul started to look for chartered flights only recently, as its citizens in Italy had initially sought to find flight tickets on their own -- an effort that has become difficult due to other European countries' moves to tighten border controls and travel restrictions.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
3
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
4
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, first time in 23 days increase falls below 100
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap deal
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea imposes special quarantine measures on all arrivals from abroad