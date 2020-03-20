(LEAD) S. Korea seeks to arrange 2 chartered flights to bring home citizens from virus-hit Italy
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 2, 6-8)
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is seeking to arrange two chartered flights to bring home hundreds of its citizens from Italy, which has been hit hard by the new coronavirus, a senior foreign ministry official said Friday.
Concerns over their safety have been rising, as Italy has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, with its death toll topping 3,400 as of Thursday -- a tally higher than that of China, where the virus first emerged in December.
As of Friday afternoon, more than 570 people have expressed their wish to return to Korea.
"We currently think that two flights are needed, and we are still in consultations over specifics," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Seoul started to look for chartered flights only recently, as its citizens in Italy had initially sought to find flight tickets on their own -- an effort that has become difficult due to other European countries' moves to tighten border controls and travel restrictions.
Reports said that the country's hospitals are running short on beds, medical equipment and even staff due to the growing number of patients.
According to Italy's health authorities, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 41,035 with 3,405 fatalities as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
South Korea has thus far run government-arranged flights to evacuate citizens from the Chinese central city of Wuhan, a cruise ship off Yokohama near Tokyo and most recently from Tehran.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
3
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
4
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, first time in 23 days increase falls below 100
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. sign $60 bln currency swap deal
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea sees uptick in new virus cases as new clusters pop up
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea imposes special quarantine measures on all arrivals from abroad