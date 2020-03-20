Virus patient suffering from cytokine storm-like condition
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- A COVID-19 patient in their 20s is suffering symptoms resembling a cytokine storm, or an abnormal immune reaction, the country's health authorities said Friday.
The 26-year-old virus patient at a hospital in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is in intensive care and has been placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation life support, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
A cytokine storm, also known as hypercytokinemia, is an abnormal immune reaction that causes the body to attack healthy tissues and can cause the lungs to fill up with fluid, leading to death. The patient is known to have an underlying disease.
The KCDC said another COVID-19 patient in his or her 20s is in a serious condition and receiving oxygen treatment, according to the authorities.
The latest cases follow the death on Wednesday of a 17-year-old high school student who was suffering pneumonia-like symptoms.
Posthumous tests of tissue samples showed that he had not contracted COVID-19, but the incident caused worries that young people could be victims of the virus.
So far, young virus patients have been presumed to generally only suffer mild symptoms.
The KCDC said that as of Friday, there are 60 people in life-threatening critical condition and a further 33 in serious condition.
