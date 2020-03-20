HtlShilla 67,700 UP 4,700

TONGYANG 791 UP 27

IS DONGSEO 19,950 UP 3,700

DaeduckElec 6,760 UP 560

KorZinc 295,000 UP 1,500

HANWHA LIFE 958 UP 41

Hanmi Science 20,850 UP 750

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 10,500 UP 1,000

LG HAUSYS 36,750 UP 5,300

LOTTE Fine Chem 26,900 UP 3,000

HankookShellOil 221,000 DN 4,000

LGCHEM 272,500 UP 42,500

KorElecTerm 24,550 UP 3,200

DAEKYO 3,260 UP 115

GKL 12,550 UP 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 36,400 DN 100

ShinhanGroup 24,200 UP 1,750

LOTTE Himart 12,400 UP 200

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,600 UP 1,700

SamsungF&MIns 129,500 UP 3,500

Kogas 19,350 UP 2,750

IBK 6,620 UP 750

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 147,500 UP 30,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 13,700 UP 400

emart 105,000 UP 3,500

S&T MOTIV 27,500 UP 1,500

SKTelecom 175,000 UP 2,000

Doosan Bobcat 14,700 UP 1,000

Youngpoong 437,500 UP 32,500

HyundaiEng&Const 21,200 UP 1,900

SPC SAMLIP 43,700 UP 750

KUMHOTIRE 3,030 UP 60

SAMSUNG SDS 145,000 UP 6,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 18,000 UP 1,600

JWPHARMA 20,700 UP 1,300

LS 26,800 0

KCC 124,000 UP 10,000

Donga Socio Holdings 71,800 UP 2,600

GS E&C 17,700 UP 2,650

Nongshim 262,000 UP 10,000

