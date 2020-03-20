KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HtlShilla 67,700 UP 4,700
TONGYANG 791 UP 27
IS DONGSEO 19,950 UP 3,700
DaeduckElec 6,760 UP 560
KorZinc 295,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA LIFE 958 UP 41
Hanmi Science 20,850 UP 750
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 10,500 UP 1,000
LG HAUSYS 36,750 UP 5,300
LOTTE Fine Chem 26,900 UP 3,000
HankookShellOil 221,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 272,500 UP 42,500
KorElecTerm 24,550 UP 3,200
DAEKYO 3,260 UP 115
GKL 12,550 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 36,400 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 24,200 UP 1,750
LOTTE Himart 12,400 UP 200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,600 UP 1,700
SamsungF&MIns 129,500 UP 3,500
Kogas 19,350 UP 2,750
IBK 6,620 UP 750
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 147,500 UP 30,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 13,700 UP 400
emart 105,000 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 27,500 UP 1,500
SKTelecom 175,000 UP 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 14,700 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 437,500 UP 32,500
HyundaiEng&Const 21,200 UP 1,900
SPC SAMLIP 43,700 UP 750
KUMHOTIRE 3,030 UP 60
SAMSUNG SDS 145,000 UP 6,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 18,000 UP 1,600
JWPHARMA 20,700 UP 1,300
LS 26,800 0
KCC 124,000 UP 10,000
Donga Socio Holdings 71,800 UP 2,600
GS E&C 17,700 UP 2,650
Nongshim 262,000 UP 10,000
