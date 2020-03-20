KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Binggrae 39,000 UP 3,000
CJ 57,800 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 9,700 UP 850
POSCO 144,500 UP 5,000
MERITZ SECU 2,430 UP 320
SamsungElecMech 96,400 UP 10,700
LOTTE 21,400 UP 1,050
AK Holdings 15,600 UP 3,600
JW HOLDINGS 4,000 UP 195
SsangyongCement 4,680 UP 625
SAMSUNG LIFE 33,950 UP 2,050
Hyosung 57,100 UP 7,350
HyundaiMtr 71,100 UP 5,200
AmoreG 49,150 UP 1,150
NHIS 7,220 UP 370
GC Corp 112,500 UP 1,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 17,700 UP 700
HDC HOLDINGS 7,350 UP 450
SamsungElec 45,400 UP 2,450
GS Retail 28,500 UP 2,250
NamhaeChem 4,980 UP 470
YUNGJIN PHARM 3,980 UP 285
Huchems 13,200 UP 550
CJ CGV 15,650 UP 1,450
IlyangPharm 27,800 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 16,000 UP 3,400
Yuhan 200,000 UP 5,500
SLCORP 9,700 UP 320
SsangyongMtr 1,220 UP 90
Handsome 21,650 UP 4,900
DSINFRA 2,790 UP 230
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 5,250 UP 230
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,500 UP 3,250
LotteChilsung 94,500 UP 13,500
COSMAX 66,300 UP 900
LGInt 7,900 UP 1,250
KumhoPetrochem 57,100 UP 13,150
CheilWorldwide 13,300 UP 1,400
SKC 32,100 UP 4,050
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 3,985 UP 385
