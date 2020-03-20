KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KAL 15,250 UP 1,650
KiaMtr 24,150 UP 1,600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP8660 UP660
LG Corp. 48,500 UP 500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 29,650 UP 3,550
POONGSAN 16,000 UP 2,200
BoryungPharm 9,400 UP 800
L&L 7,220 UP 320
Shinsegae 224,000 UP 20,000
KBFinancialGroup 30,850 UP 4,800
SK Discovery 17,000 UP 1,350
DaelimInd 56,600 UP 7,600
KSOE 77,000 UP 10,700
SYC 25,200 UP 700
SamsungHvyInd 3,480 UP 160
NamyangDairy 269,000 DN 6,000
SKNetworks 4,645 UP 630
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 216,500 UP 33,500
LotteFood 219,500 UP 7,500
KOLON IND 23,450 UP 2,500
LF 10,300 UP 1,360
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,800 UP 500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 10,050 UP 1,300
SBC 5,840 UP 190
Hansae 7,950 UP 1,140
GCH Corp 17,500 UP 2,600
DAEWOONG PHARM 66,600 UP 2,600
BukwangPharm 17,700 UP 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 25,050 UP 2,500
ORION Holdings 11,700 UP 750
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY168 00 UP300
Hyundai M&F INS 18,450 UP 750
SK hynix 74,800 UP 5,800
BGF 2,960 UP 30
Hanssem 53,800 UP 2,400
DongkukStlMill 3,500 UP 720
SamsungSecu 23,900 DN 500
DHICO 2,660 UP 15
KISWire 11,700 UP 300
DOOSAN 27,950 UP 1,900
