KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Mobis 140,500 UP 11,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 16,750 UP 1,050
S-Oil 52,700 UP 2,800
CJ CheilJedang 188,000 UP 33,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 9,730 UP 640
CJ LOGISTICS 133,500 UP 6,500
TaekwangInd 579,000 UP 83,000
S-1 84,400 UP 300
Hanchem 74,100 UP 7,900
NEXENTIRE 4,625 UP 735
CHONGKUNDANG 65,200 UP 1,200
UNID 30,900 UP 900
BNK Financial Group 3,970 UP 140
KEPCO 17,300 UP 1,050
DB HiTek 17,300 UP 2,300
KIH 37,050 DN 2,200
LG Display 10,300 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG CARD 27,300 UP 3,700
HyundaiElev 40,250 UP 3,900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,300 UP 800
LIG Nex1 17,400 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 430,000 UP 64,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S183000 UP8500
CUCKOO 70,900 UP 3,100
COWAY 54,600 DN 300
WooriFinancialGroup 7,440 UP 880
SGBC 26,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 63,400 UP 2,900
Daesang 14,500 UP 1,300
DWS 15,450 UP 200
DONGSUH 15,050 UP 500
SamsungEng 7,630 UP 560
SAMSUNG C&T 80,500 UP 4,100
KT 18,900 UP 1,100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 UP2000
LG Uplus 9,800 UP 370
KT&G 67,900 DN 1,200
Ottogi 463,000 UP 29,000
HYUNDAI WIA 23,500 UP 3,050
SK 121,500 UP 14,500
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
