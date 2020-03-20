KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hanon Systems 9,320 UP 220
Kangwonland 17,400 UP 500
NAVER 154,000 UP 10,000
Kakao 149,500 UP 15,500
NCsoft 567,000 UP 37,000
FOOSUNG 5,290 UP 680
DSME 12,450 UP 450
DWEC 2,530 UP 160
Donga ST 71,200 UP 2,900
DongwonF&B 140,000 UP 4,000
LGH&H 1,110,000 UP 13,000
KEPCO E&C 14,000 UP 1,050
LGELECTRONICS 45,100 UP 1,450
Celltrion 152,500 UP 12,500
KPIC 69,000 UP 7,500
GS 35,750 UP 150
HYUNDAILIVART 6,210 UP 160
Fila Holdings 21,250 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 81,000 UP 1,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 20,650 UP 2,100
AMOREPACIFIC 165,500 UP 6,000
KEPCO KPS 26,900 UP 400
Youngone Corp 20,850 UP 3,300
SK Innovation 64,800 UP 7,500
HITEJINRO 24,200 UP 2,200
Hanwha 13,750 UP 1,250
HALLA HOLDINGS 26,400 UP 1,950
OCI 30,300 UP 3,700
LG Innotek 99,100 UP 22,800
HanmiPharm 227,000 UP 9,000
DB INSURANCE 28,600 UP 4,800
KOLMAR KOREA 33,300 UP 1,400
HyundaiMipoDock 23,000 UP 2,500
PanOcean 2,680 UP 595
MANDO 18,400 UP 1,050
INNOCEAN 46,050 UP 2,250
Netmarble 93,500 UP 2,800
ORION 102,000 UP 500
BGF Retail 121,500 UP 12,500
SKCHEM 62,800 UP 6,100
(END)
