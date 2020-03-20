Moon orders gov't to back restrictions on worship services amid coronavirus concerns
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in ordered his government Friday to assist in efforts to dissuade religious groups from holding indoor meetings amid the continued spread of the new coronavirus in South Korea.
He voiced worries about reports that some churches would press ahead with worship services over the weekend despite a campaign to keep nonessential contact at bay in a bid to contain the virus, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
"Yesterday, the number of new patients (infected with the virus) fell below 100. I sincerely hope that it will continue to decrease over the weekend and afterwards," Moon was quoted as saying.
He cited news of recent cluster infections centered on a church in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, and a health care center for the elderly in Daegu, 300 kilometers south of the capital.
"Such incidents can reoccur anytime," he added, expressing his support for tough measures, led by Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, to restrict worship services.
Moon ordered his administration to "actively support" related steps by the local authorities, Kang said.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 87 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday alone, which brought the nation's total number of infections to 8,652.
