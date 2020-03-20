Samsung's foundry biz market share to drop in Q1: report
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s market share in the global foundry industry is expected to drop in the first quarter of the year from the previous three months, a report showed Friday, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Samsung's foundry business was estimated to have logged a 15.9 market share, with revenue of US$2.9 billion, in the January-March period, nearly 2 percentage points lower than three months earlier, according to a report from industry tracker TrendForce.
"The pandemic has made a serious impact on South Korea, whose domestic market demand may be diminished as a result," TrendForce said. "This is projected to affect Samsung's 1Q20 revenue performance."
In contrast, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is expected to expand its dominance with a 54.1 percent market share, up 1.4 percentage points from the previous quarter, the report showed.
TrendForce said overall projected revenue of the global foundry industry in the first quarter is expected to fall 2 percent from the previous quarter as the novel coronavirus outbreak poses a threat. It added the economic impact of the pandemic on the foundry industry is likely to emerge in the second quarter.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic causes repercussions in global markets, and the economy enters a corresponding slowdown, the foundry industry now faces major uncertainties on the demand side, possibly slowing the industry's future growth momentum," it said.
