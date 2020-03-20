S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 20, 2020
All Headlines 16:32 March 20, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.019 1.066 -4.7
3-year TB 1.107 1.193 -8.6
10-year TB 1.611 1.657 -4.6
2-year MSB 1.115 1.156 -4.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.945 1.947 -0.2
91-day CD 1.020 1.020 0.0
(END)
